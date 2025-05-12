TRIBUTE: Saint-Martin honors its heroes and rediscovers its role in the war | FAXINFO

On Thursday, May 8, in front of the war memorial in the Collectivité gardens, Saint-Martin paid tribute to the World War II fighters, on the occasion of 80th anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945.

A sober and solemn ceremony, marked by the raising of the colors, the readings of official messages, and the laying of wreaths by local authorities, including the Secretary General Fabrice Thibier, the 2nd VP of the COM Bernadette Davis accompanied by Klohé Francillette, President of the Territorial Youth Council of Saint-Martin, and the representative of veterans. The gathering concluded with a minute of silence and Marseille, sung by all. This moment of collective memory reminds us how much peace remains a precious heritage.

Inauguration of the exhibition “Saint-Martin and the Second World War”

Beyond the protocol, this commemoration was enriched by a unique exhibition: “Saint-Martin and the Second World War,” presented in the Collectivité hall. Designed by the Saint-Martin Historical Society, chaired by Serge Gumbs, this exhibition highlights an often-ignored aspect of local history. After only six months of research, five panels provide raw elements: between the departures of young Saint-Martinois to Dominica to join the French forces and the soldiers from Saint-Martin in the American army, the non-exhaustive list of local veterans amounts to 21. “Collective memory sometimes carries inconsistencies. We must cross-reference sources, seek out documents where they are to seek the truth,” adds Serge Gumbs, who is preparing a book on the period. The exhibition is open for several weeks. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/hommage-saint-martin-honore-ses-heros-et-redecouvre-son-role-dans-la-guerre/