TROPICAL STORM TAMMY: CHANGE INTO RED LEVEL “CYCLONE WARNING” TOMORROW AT 12:00 P.M. | FAXINFO

This Friday, October 20, 2023 at 17:24 p.m., the phenomenon was positioned 589 km from Saint-Martin and 555 km from Saint-Barthélemy. Just before noon today, the system strengthened and became a Category 1 hurricane. Tammy's travel speed slowed to 11 mph. Its passage closest to our islands is scheduled for Saturday evening and it cannot be ruled out that it will continue to strengthen.
Winds:
- Gusts of 70 km/h were recorded today. The wind will continue to pick up gradually. It should reach, this Saturday, an average speed of 90 to 100 km/h with possible gusts to 140 km/h in the evening, particularly if the phenomenon passes closest to our islands, which is however not the scenario most likely.
Rain:
- Stormy showers will accompany the phenomenon and its surroundings, increasing from Saturday evening with a peak of rainy activity expected this Sunday, as well as Monday morning. The estimated quantities are currently being studied.
Sea :
- The sea became rough with troughs of around 3 m in a weak easterly swell. Hollows of 5 m were measured off the coast of Saint-Martin. This trend will become widespread during the night from Saturday to Sunday and then gradually subside from Monday. The trajectory forecasts remain on a planned passage to the east of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, the two islands are still in the cone of uncertainty. Consequently, the entire population must prepare for any possibility, however slight, of passing directly onto the islands. As a result, the Prefect decides to move to the “Cyclone Red” vigilance level tomorrow, Saturday October 21, 2023 at 12 p.m.
The security and emergency services of the communities of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, as well as all the actors gathered at the operational center of the prefecture, are all mobilized and attentive to this cyclone, as well as to the evolution of the situation on our islands. The population must inform themselves regularly and take all the necessary measures mentioned in the individual behavioral measures recommended by the prefecture.
Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tempete-tropicale-tammy-passage-en-vigilance-cyclone-de-niveau-rouge-demain-a-12h00/
