UNUSUAL: A black screen breaks all records on TikTok | FAXINFO

It's a video that shows nothing… and yet, it's driving the counters crazy. Uploaded on June 7, 2023 by a user named Lasi, a short sequence of a black screen has become the most-viewed video in TikTok history, racking up over 3,6 billion views to date. No music, no images, no action. Just a few seconds of total emptiness, then the video automatically starts again. And it's precisely this looping mechanism that explains its success: users watch it multiple times without even realizing it.

This improbable content has dethroned the American Zach King, famous for his optical illusion videos, including one Harry Potter-style broomstick sequence had been stagnating at the top of the rankings for six years with "only" 2,3 billion views. While Lasi's video stands out for its audience, it has generated little enthusiasm: barely 1,1 million "likes," a paltry figure compared to its apparent popularity.

In the comments, Internet users oscillate between fascination and perplexity: "3,7 billion views for a black screen is crazy," writes one. "Why does this video have so many views?" asks another.

This viral phenomenon comes as TikTok remains at the center of political turmoil in the United States. President Trump has just signed a new executive order postponing the potential ban on the app by 75 days, pushing the deadline back to June 18. Lasi's black screen, however, continues to defy logic.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/insolite-un-ecran-noir-bat-tous-les-records-sur-tiktok/