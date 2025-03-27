UNUSUAL / A diver, a shark… and two 45-ton guardian angels | FAXINFO

Off the coast ofSouth Africa, an extraordinary scene took place underwater. Benoît Girodeau, a diver and artist known as Natty Gong, found himself facing a oceanic whitetip shark, a species known for its aggression towards humans. As the predator approached dangerously, it was able to count on two allies as unexpected as they were impressive: two 45-ton sperm whales.

One of the cetaceans immediately stepped between the diver and the shark, blocking its advance. Meanwhile, the other one chased the shark, going right up to it. bite the tail to remove him permanently. A spectacular video, shared by Girodeau, bears witness to this incredible interaction between man and these giants of the seas.

Oceanic whitetip sharks are known for being particularly unpredictable. According to experts, they have often been implicated in attacks on shipwrecked people and are renowned for their fearlessness around divers. Without these two protectors, the outcome of this encounter could have been tragic.

Sperm whales, on the other hand, are generally peaceful creatures. Although their throats are wide enough to swallow a human, they are not known to attack. Could their behavior toward Girodeau be interpreted as a act of protection ? Scientists have never officially recorded such cases, but this fascinating scene adds a new dimension to our understanding of these marine mammals. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/insolite-un-plongeur-un-requin-et-deux-anges-gardiens-de-45-tonnes/