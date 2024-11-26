UNUSUAL: A ring found after 47 years in the Caribbean Sea | FAXINFO

A Canadian octogenarian recently recovered a ring he lost in 1977 during a trip to Barbados. The jewel, given to him after graduating from McMaster University in 1965, had slipped off his finger when his son, swept away by a wave, tried to hold on to it.

Last October, Alex Davis, a professional diver and spearfisherman, discovered the ring in the waters off Barbados. After Hurricane Beryl, shifting sand underwater had exposed rocky areas. Using a metal detector, he found everyday objects like rusty nails and bottle caps before unearthing a ring with a red stone. With his detector indicating gold, Davis dug carefully until he found the intact ring, made of pure gold, engraved with the words “McMaster University 1965” and the initials “FMP.”

Back on dry land, the good Samaritan diver contacted McMaster University using these clues. The school’s staff identified Frederick Morgan Perigo as a former student and relayed the good news to him. The surprised octogenarian immediately recognized the story of his lost ring. Davis mailed the jewel, giving Frederick Morgan Perigo an unforgettable gift for his 83rd birthday: his precious ring, finally found after 47 years of waiting. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/insolite-une-bague-retrouvee-apres-47-ans-dans-la-mer-des-caraibes/