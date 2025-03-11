UNUSUAL: Air India flight forced to turn around… due to blocked toilets | FAXINFO

It is a rather unusual situation that the passengers of flight AI126Air India on March 6th. The device, a Boeing 777-337 ER, ensured the link between Chicago (United States) and New Delhi (India), a journey of about 14 hours. But after 5 hours of flight, he was forced to turn back to Chicago due to an unusual technical problem: almost all the toilets were out of order.

According to several sources, 11 of the 12 toilets of the plane were blocked, leaving only one functional cabin in business class more than 300 passengersAn untenable situation which pushed the crew to decide to return in order to guarantee the comfort and hygiene of travelers.

In his statement, Air India only mentioned a “technical problem” without giving further details. However, an aviation consultant said that while one or two clogged toilets are common in flight, a general obstruction of all cabins is extremely rare, and difficult to explain by simple misuse of passengers.

Upon their return to Chicago, all travelers were able to disembark normally and benefit from accommodation paid for by the airline. Refunds have also been offered to those who chose to cancel their trip. A journey that Air India passengers won't soon forget!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/insolite-un-vol-air-india-contraint-de-faire-demi-tour-a-cause-de-toilettes-bouchees/