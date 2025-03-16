UNUSUAL / Anger in Australia: an American woman steals a baby wombat and films her exploit | FAXINFO

Australia is angry after the release of a video showing Sam Jones, an American influencer, in the process of steal a baby wombat to her distressed mother. Calling herself a hunter, she filmed herself picking up the animal on a road and shared his gesture on social media, explaining that he had made “a dream” come true.

Le Prime minister Anthony albanese reacted strongly, denouncing an irresponsible act: "Take a baby crocodile from its mother and see how you get on." While the video has since been deleted, the influencer is paying the price. Minister of the Interior Tony Burke announced that the influencer's visa is being reviewed, after a petition calling for his expulsion was received more than 10.500 signaturesThe unconscious woman has since left Australia without asking for her change.

La Wombat Protection Society and several animal rights associations have expressed their outrage at this manipulation of a wild animal for visibility on social networks. In response, Sam Jones, followed by nearly 92.000 subscribers, tried to justify himself: “The baby was held carefully for a minute before being released.”

Wombats (from the family of marsupials) being a protected species in Australia, their separation from their mother can be dramatic. Suzanne Milthrope, of World Animal Protection Australia, condemned the act, calling it "not only appalling, but very likely illegal." _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/insolite-colere-en-australie-une-americaine-vole-un-bebe-wombat-et-filme-son-exploit/