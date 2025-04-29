UNUSUAL / Breadfruit and student know-how: “vromage” is causing a sensation | FAXINFO

It has neither milk nor animal origin, but has everything of a cheese. Created from breadfruit, the “vromage” designed by students from the University of the Antilles intrigues and seduces. Behind this plant-based discovery highlighted by our colleagues at francetvinfo, a team from the Master's in Biology and Health, nutrition course, which took three months to take on a scientific, technical and entrepreneurial challenge.

Objective: to propose a vegan alternative to traditional cheeses, accessible to people lactose intolerant, by promoting a local resource that is still underexploited. Breadfruit, rich in starch, has been diverted to create a smooth, adaptable paste full of flavor. Tomato, roucou, bouquet and even "Zeb a fè" are among the variations already tested and approved.

The commitment went well beyond the laboratory. To structure their approach, the students even founded their own company : “Les Vromages du Papillon”. Internal organization, production, communication strategy… Everything has been designed to lay the foundations for a fully-fledged business.

Before a jury composed of professionals from banking, catering, and even the food industry, the students passionately defended their project. The next step: moving from academic innovation to a sustainable productionAnd why not, one day, make breadfruit shine on the fresh shelves of France.

photo©Olivier Lancien

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/insolite-fruit-a-pain-et-savoir-faire-etudiant-le-vromage-fait-sensation/