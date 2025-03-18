UNUSUAL: Delivery driver burned by Starbucks coffee wins record compensation | FAXINFO

After more than five years of legal battles, an American delivery driver has been awarded $5 million in damages after suffering serious burns from a hot Starbucks drink.

The incident occurred on February 8, 2020, at a Starbucks drive-thru in Los Angeles. An employee placed three cups on a tray before handing it to the delivery driver, who was driving his car. One of the cups spilled, causing severe burns to his genitals. In his complaint, the delivery driver described devastating injuries: severe burns, disfigurement, nerve damage, chronic pain, humiliation, mental anguish, and emotional distress.

He accused Starbucks of negligence for not properly closing the drink's lid. The California court ruled in his favor, ordering the chain to pay $50 million. "We dispute the jury's decision that found us liable in this incident and believe the damages awarded are excessive," a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement.

Starbucks expressed sympathy for the victim but announced its intention to appeal, deeming the compensation excessive. This case is reminiscent of Liebeck v. McDonald's in 1994, in which a customer was burned by hot coffee. It reignites the debate over corporate liability and compensation amounts. For the delivery driver, it is an acknowledgment of his suffering; for Starbucks, it sets a costly precedent. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/insolite-un-livreur-brule-par-un-cafe-starbucks-decroche-une-indemnisation-record/