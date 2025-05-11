UNUSUAL / Lollipops in series: A little click for him, a big bill for her | FAXINFO

In the United States, a mother in Kentucky had a rather strange surprise when she discovered 22 enormous boxes filled with lollipops on her doorstep. Holly LaFavers hadn't ordered anything… but her 8-year-old son had. While playing with his mother's phone, young Liam managed to place an order for 70.000 lollipops on Amazon, for a total amount of around $4.000.

His idea? Organize a homemade funfair and distribute the lollipops as prizes to his friends. “He wanted to be nice, to give something to his friends,” his mother says, despite the shock. It was too late to cancel: by the time the first 22 crates had arrived, eight more were already on their way.

After a quick check of her bank account, Holly LaFavers tried to act quickly: calling her bank, going back to the post office, and contacting Amazon. A few harrowing hours later, the platform confirmed the full refund.

Relieved, the mother has now activated all possible security features on her phone to avoid any further surprises. And if Liam is still dreaming of a funfair, this time he'll have to ask permission… before pressing "Order."

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/insolite-sucettes-en-serie-un-petit-clic-pour-lui-une-grosse-facture-pour-elle/