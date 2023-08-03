USEFUL: 4 minutes for 1 life | FAXINFO

Flash this QR Code to get an indication of defibrillators located near your location via the Staying Alive app.

Technology is often good and especially here, by doing this simple gesture, you will save a life. In the event of a heart attack, minutes count and speed of action is vital for the victim. Using a defibrillator located near the location of the victim of a heart attack will increase their chances of survival considerably. Project led by Géraldine Magnat as part of her DE JEPS DPTR training in collaboration with the association for first aid AFPS 978, "4 minutes for 1 life" informs the population of the location of defibrillators on the territory via this QR Code and conducts training actions in the use of this tool which saves lives. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/utile-4-minutes-pour-1-vie/