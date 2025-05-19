VOICE IN THE STREET / Assisted dying: a decision for the patient or for society? | FAXINFO

Since last Monday, two bills have rekindled the debate on the legalization of assisted dying for people suffering from a serious and incurable illness. A delicate issue that divides opinion and calls for nuance.

Deyon (dance school director): I'm against the idea of ​​killing someone. Even though I understand that someone who is suffering terribly wants to make their own decisions when it comes to their own life. But I want to believe that science can find solutions to relieve sick people. Personally, I love life and I want everyone around me to enjoy it too.

Frédérique (Human Resources Manager): I don't have a particular opinion on the matter, but I think this decision is up to everyone. I'm not against allowing access to this type of procedure for those who want it. Personally, I would never choose to end my life, but I can understand why some people might consider this option if medicine can no longer help them.

Karen (student): I don't know, it's complicated… it depends on so many factors. I especially think you have to talk to the people close to you and the family of the person concerned. Because if a person wants to use this type of service but the family refuses, I think you shouldn't let it happen.

_Interview by LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-aide-a-mourir-une-decision-qui-revient-au-patient-ou-a-la-societe/