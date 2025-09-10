VOICE IN THE STREET: How are you experiencing the threat of cyclones at this peak season? | FAXINFO

Erin, a Category 5 hurricane that was downgraded and then diverted north, fortunately did not hit the French Lesser Antilles. Under the watchful eye of meteorologists since August 31, tropical wave Invest 91L no longer poses a threat to our territory. However, many people still remember Irma and are adapting their approach to these potentially intense weather events.

Mimose (restaurateur): I lived through Irma, so I've been careful ever since. I wasn't stressed about Erin approaching, but I was prepared. I parked my car in a sheltered spot and stayed home the day of the storm. After Irma, I re-roofed my car and added a lock to my front door. And as soon as a hurricane is announced, I'm always aware of the danger.

Angela (looking for a job): When the storm hit, I kept myself informed, followed the weather and the news. I stayed home, but I wasn't really worried. The experts weren't predicting anything alarming, so I bought a few packs of water, but I didn't prepare too much. Erin ended up moving away quickly, so it was okay. It wasn't a difficult ordeal.

Andrew (graphic designer): If I survived Irma, I can survive others. I was traumatized by Irma, but I don't want to live in fear. So, I stayed home early in the day, and when I was fed up, I went out to get myself something to eat. It was when the rain started to pour down heavily that I went back inside to take shelter. Otherwise, it was a pretty normal day for me.

