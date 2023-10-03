WEATHER / Tropical storm “Philippe”: Saint-Martin placed on yellow alert for strong winds and heavy rain | FAXINFO

Numerical models predict a passage of tropical storm “Philippe” approximately 100 km northeast of the Islands of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin between Tuesday October 3 and Wednesday October 4.

According to these forecasts, heavy rainfall is expected in the area (40 to 50 mm in three hours or more if stormy). The first significant rains were expected last night and will be more frequent this Tuesday, October 3.

Wednesday should experience the highest intensity. The sea will be rough with waves of more than three meters.

Concerning the wind, it should remain moderate with expected values ​​around 30 to 40 km/h from the southwest sector. In view of these forecasts, the switch to yellow vigilance was decided yesterday at noon for the following parameters: waves – submersion, heavy rain, thunderstorms and sustained winds._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/meteo-tempete-tropicale-philippe-saint-martin-place-en-vigilance-jaune-pour-vents-soutenus-et-fortes-pluies/