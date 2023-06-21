Weather update: Tropical storm BRET is strengthening and should become a category 1 cyclone | FAXINFO

According to the latest forecasts published yesterday, BRET could become a strong tropical storm, or even a category 1 cyclone during its approach to the island of Barbados and then between Saint Lucia and Martinique scheduled for Thursday, June 22.

The environmental conditions (in particular the surface temperature of the Atlantic Ocean which is abnormally high) remain conducive to its strengthening. As a result, BRET could become a strong tropical storm, or even a category 1 cyclone from this Thursday, June 22 in the direction of Barbados and then between Saint Lucia and Martinique on Thursday afternoon. Winds of 130-140 km/h are expected with gusts of up to 200 km/h.

BRET should then continue its trajectory towards the West. However, at these deadlines, BRET should encounter environmental conditions that are more hostile to its development and should weaken. Given this context, there remains considerable uncertainty about its intensity. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/point-meteo-la-tempete-tropicale-bret-se-renforce-et-devrait-passer-en-cyclone-categorie-1/