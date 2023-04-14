Wedding destination: an ideal tourist niche for Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The island has many assets to seduce travelers in search of romance. Locally, the wedding industry bears witness to the strong potential of this tourism sector, with significant economic spinoffs.

Exchanging vows on a heavenly beach bordered by crystal clear waters is a dream cherished by many couples wishing to make this day a priceless memory. And our island fulfills all the promises of the idyllic setting sought for a romantic trip, as evidenced by the large clientele already conquered by the island with 37 beaches for a wedding stay. A very dynamic niche that the Tourist Office continues to develop through its representation and communication actions.

Saint-Martin, a glamorous reference

All the ingredients are there to make our destination a glamorous reference in romantic travel catalogues. In addition to the character of the landscapes and the mild climate, Saint-Martin abounds in proposals likely to satisfy all generations: the reputation of its gastronomy and its innumerable restaurants, a very lively nightlife, idleness on the beaches, a multitude of activities and places to discover, a wide variety of accommodation, many boutiques and jewelry stores, beauty institutes and spas, languages ​​and currency, an efficient health system… The Friendly Island is also readily perceived as a bachelor/bachelorette destination likely to create the magic of the meeting and why not, a future union! Many professionals have acquired a solid experience here in the organization of weddings and their activity constitutes a good business card for the Saint-Martin destination. Wedding planners, but also florists, caterers, photographers, DJs and musicians, hoteliers, concierges… All contribute to the dynamism of this tourist niche whose development the Tourist Office and the Collectivity of Saint-Martin are keen to encourage. The procedures for couples from other countries are now facilitated and future spouses wishing to unite in Saint-Martin have a directory of service providers for the organization of their wedding. It is therefore essential for our destination to continue its positioning in this high-end segment, with significant economic benefits for the region. Is your company part of the event and wedding trades? The Tourist Office invites you to contact us by email: n.pinthierebrooks@st-martin.org

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/destination-mariage-une-niche-touristique-ideale-pour-saint-martin/