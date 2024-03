Congratulations to Archigirls player Lucile Borey, who was selected with the Guadeloupe selection to participate in the Antilles-Guyana Tournament this Saturday March 30 in Guadeloupe.

A great example to follow for all girls who play rugby in Saint-Martin. We wish Lucile Borey much success. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/clin-doeil-lucile-borey-des-archigirls-retenue-avec-la-selection-de-guadeloupe/