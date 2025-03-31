Women of mind and heart: Saint-Martin celebrates its female entrepreneurship | FAXINFO

On Friday, March 21, the CCISM organized a friendly evening dedicated to women entrepreneurs in Saint-Martin, highlighting their leadership and inspiring journeys.

The president of the CCISM, Angèle Dormoy, opened the ball by highlighting the duality between leadership and vulnerability among women entrepreneurs. The evening was moderated by Stéphie Gumbs, a consultant and local history enthusiast.

One of the highlights was the screening of the documentary Of Reasons and Women, directed by Karen-Kelly Javois at the request of the CCISM. This film follows the careers of three local business leaders: Kenila Hyman (Heritage Kitchen), Patricia Huc (Synergibio laboratory), and Andréa Fleming (landscaper). Three years after its production, the rebroadcast allowed us to appreciate their evolution and resilience.

An "inspirational talk" then brought together three other iconic figures: Ananda Arnell, Sabrina Carti, and Jeanne Rogers Vanterpool. Each shared her entrepreneurial experience. Sabrina Carti recounted her beginnings as a translator in French Guiana, whileAnanda Arnell explained the development of her activity as a psychomotor therapist. Jeanne Rogers Vanterpool highlighted the determination and self-assertion necessary to establish oneself in the world of entrepreneurship.

For Bahia Yacine, president of FCE (Women Business Leaders) of SXM-SBH, “entrepreneurial leadership is part of the DNA of Saint-Martin women.” The evening concluded on a unanimous note: Saint-Martin women embody the entrepreneurial spirit, a key driver of local economic development.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/femmes-de-tete-et-de-coeur-saint-martin-celebre-son-entrepreneuriat-feminin/