WORK: New site visit by elected officials to the two colleges under construction | FAXINFO

The president of the Community, Louis Mussington, the 1st vice-president, Alain Richardson and the vice-president in charge of human development and citizenship, Dominique Louisy, carried out a site visit to the two colleges currently in the construction phase in the region.

Accompanied by site partners such as the project manager and Semsamar, the delegation first went to the Orléans district, to the rehabilitation project of the 600 Les Rochesgravées de Moho college, which is getting a complete makeover and integrates environmental values ​​allowing it to become a connected and sustainable college at the start of the 2025 school year.

The stop at the college 900 construction site located in the Savane sector (road to Grand-Case), allowed us to assess the progress of the work.

This new 900-place college will also be equipped with the latest technologies and built according to previously identified needs and European environmental standards. It will open its doors at the start of the 2026 school year.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/travaux-nouvelle-visite-de-chantier-des-elus-sur-les-deux-colleges-en-construction/