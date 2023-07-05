WORKS: EEASM acquires a temporary mobile drinking water treatment unit | FAXINFO

The start of work to secure two Reverse Osmosis production lines on the three lines currently in operation at the Galisbay Drinking Water Production Plant is scheduled from this Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

On Friday June 30, in the presence of the President of the Saint-Martin Water and Sanitation Establishment, Raphael Sanchez, the Delegate Prefect of the Northern Islands, Vincent Berton, the new Director of the EEASM, Sébastien Gallego, of the Director of SAUR Saint-Martin, Melissa Nicolas and their teams, the new Mobile Drinking Water Treatment Unit was inaugurated in Galisbay!

In order to avoid water towers or cuts throughout the duration of the work, the EEASM decided to bring a temporary mobile drinking water treatment unit to the island. Indeed, the works involve production shutdowns on weekly 44-hour slots (subject to reservoir levels). Representing an investment of 2.5 M€ financed 100% by European funds, this work is planned over a period of 11 weeks (not necessarily consecutive).

In order to ensure the linearity of this work, with regard to the water crisis that the territory has just gone through imposing almost daily water towers, the EEASM has therefore decided to secure the production of water through a mobile treatment unit (UMT) which, thanks to its production capacity of 800 m3/day, will allow better control of water reserves and any interruptions in distribution.

EEASM and SAUR are making every effort to ensure that these necessary security works have the least possible impact and will keep the population informed of the progress of the works throughout the period. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/travaux-leeasm-se-dote-dune-unite-mobile-provisoire-de-traitement-de-leau-potable/