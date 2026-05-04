Prime Minister Mercelina Pays Impromptu Visit to KPSM, Honors Fallen Officer and Commends Police Force for Carnival 2026 Efforts | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg — The Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina paid an impromptu visit to the KPSM Police Station this morning, accompanied by the Honorable Minister of Finance, Marinka Gumbs, as well as Chief of Staff Stuart Johnson.

During the visit, the Prime Minister signed the condolence book in honor of the late Brigadier Keri Amanda Hyman, expressing heartfelt sympathies and recognizing her service and dedication to the people of Sint Maarten.

Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina, Minister Gumbs, and Chief of Staff Johnson also met with Chief of Police Carl John. The Prime Minister used the opportunity to personally congratulate Chief John and, through him, the entire KPSM force for their outstanding performance in ensuring public safety during Carnival 2026.

The Prime Minister commended the officers for their professionalism, vigilance, and commitment, emphasizing that despite the various challenges facing the country, safety and security remain of paramount importance.

He encouraged the police force to continue their dedicated efforts in safeguarding the community—not only during major events such as Carnival, but consistently throughout the year.

“This visit is a symbol of appreciation and recognition,” Prime Minister Mercelina stated, “of the pivotal role our police officers play in maintaining order, protecting lives, and fostering a safe environment for all residents and visitors of Sint Maarten.”

The Government of Sint Maarten extends its sincere gratitude to the men and women of KPSM for their continued service and commitment to our country. ​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Prime-Minister-Mercelina-Pays-Impromptu-Visit-to-KPSM-Honors-Fallen-Officer-and-Commends-Police-Force-for-Carnival-2026-Ef.aspx