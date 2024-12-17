Seniors to expect increased AOV Pension payment as of January 1st, 2025 | Government of Sint Maarten

​

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richinel Brug signs off on Old Age Pension (AOV) increase. The AOV pension increase is set to go into effect January 1st, 2025. The maximum payout for seniors will be raised from NAf1,338,- to NAf1398,-.

“I am happy to announce that management of SZV confirmed that they are currently making the necessary changes to ensure timely payment. I would like to thank the Ministry of VSA, my colleague Ministers and SZV management for their assistance in ensuring senior citizens receive their Old Age Pension increase in a timely manner.”

“Considering the current cost of living challenges our country is facing, I do recognize that an increase in the maximum Old Age Pension amount alone, will not solve the current cost of living problem our seniors and the entire community is facing. The financial challenges confronting amongst others our senior citizens are well-documented and multifaceted. Many retirees rely heavily, if not entirely, on their pensions for sustenance, making them particularly vulnerable to inflationary pressures. As indicated before, I vouch together with my cabinet to work across Ministries with fellow Ministers to find ways to curb the high cost of living on the island and to tackle the cost of living issues in 2025 and beyond.”​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Seniors-to-expect-increased-AOV-Pension-payment-as-of-January-1st-2025.aspx