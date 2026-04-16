St. Maarten Selected as Recipient of Owen Arthur Scholarship | Government of Sint Maarten

​PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten (April 16, 2026) — St. Maarten has been selected as a recipient of the Owen Arthur Scholarship, an initiative of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Foundation, marking the country’s first inclusion in the programme.

The award was accepted by the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), Grisha Heyliger-Marten, on behalf of the Government of St. Maarten.

The Owen Arthur Scholarship, established in 2024, supports educational institutions and non-profit organisations, with a focus on youth development, community advancement, and capacity building within Caribbean destinations. The programme is awarded on a rotational basis, with a different destination selected each year.

Minister Heyliger-Marten welcomed the recognition, noting that it reflects St. Maarten’s strong partnership with the cruise sector and its continued commitment to ensuring that tourism delivers tangible benefits to the community.

“This recognition speaks to the strength of our partnership with the cruise industry and to a shared understanding that tourism must deliver real value to the people of St. Maarten. Through this programme, we are able to invest in youth, education, and community development — areas that are critical to our long-term growth,” the Minister stated.

The Minister further underscored the significance of the award’s namesake, Owen Seymour Arthur, whose leadership contributed to strengthening cooperation between Caribbean destinations and the cruise industry.

“St. Maarten will approach this opportunity with intention, ensuring that the support received translates into tangible and lasting impact within our community,” the Minister added.

The FCCA Foundation launched the scholarship to honour Arthur’s legacy and to support initiatives that advance opportunities for young people across the Caribbean region.

Further details regarding the allocation of the scholarship funds in St. Maarten will be shared as the Ministry finalises its implementation approach.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/St-Maarten-Selected-as-Recipient-of-Owen-Arthur-Scholarship.aspx