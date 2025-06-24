18 years after the COM: Assessment and perspectives | FAXINFO

Radio host Jacques Hamlet is calling on as many people as possible to participate in the public conference-debate on the future of Saint-Martin, as part of its status as an Overseas Collectivity.

SOS Radio is organizing a unique, free and open-to-all meeting on Friday, July 11, at 19 p.m., at the CCISM in Concordia.

The subject of the debate: Since the 2007 referendum, has the status of Collectivity been effective in the region?

For the occasion, Louis Constant-Fleming, Frantz Gumbs, Alain Richardson, Daniel Gibbs, and Louis Mussington are expected to gather to assess the impact of the current statutory regime and present their vision of future challenges. Alongside them, Julien Merion and Fred Reno, two professors from the University of the Antilles in Guadeloupe, affiliated with the Centre for Geopolitical and International Analysis (CAGI) laboratory, will contribute to the debate.

“I have my own ideas about Article 74, which governs the specific and autonomous status of Saint-Martin. I think we need to discuss the issue to determine whether this system really works for young people and for all of us,” Jacques says. For two hours, the public will be free to ask questions directly to the speakers. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/18-ans-apres-la-com-bilan-et-perspectives/