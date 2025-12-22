2020 Wage Tax and Premium Assessments Sent in Error Will Be Cancelled | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg – The Tax Administration hereby informs taxpayers that due to an administrative error, a number of “Jaar aanslagen 2020” for Wage Tax and the Premiums AOV/AWW and AVBZ were mistakenly issued.

These assessments carry a due date of December 31, 2025, and pertain specifically to assessments bearing the following description:

“U heeft geen verzamelloonstaat/Loonkaarten over het betreffende jaar ingediend. De aanslag is taxatief.”

The Tax Administration emphasizes that these assessments were issued in error and should not have been sent. Taxpayers are hereby informed that the assessments will be fully cancelled; no payment is required, and no further action is necessary.

The Tax Administration regrets any confusion or inconvenience this may have caused and assures the public that corrective measures are being taken to prevent a recurrence.

For more information or assistance, please contact the Tax Administration at 542-2143, 542-3782, 542-3839, or 542-3840, or email taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/2020-Wage-Tax-and-Premium-Assessments-Sent-in-Error-Will-Be-Cancelled.aspx