2024 ISLAND GAMES: Saint-Martin wins 4 medals! | FAXINFO

The 26th edition of the Island Games closed on Saturday May 25 after 4 days of competition contested on the facilities of Porto-Vecchio and Zonza Sainte-Lucie.

Unsurprisingly, it is Sardinia which wins this new edition, almost victorious in all disciplines bringing together nearly 400 athletes in total. But Saint-Martin did nothing wrong during its second participation, this time as a full member thanks to the CTOS SBH SXM. The gold medal in the women's 100m was won by Chanel Richardson who told us before her departure her intention to win. The promising athlete also brought home the bronze medal in the women's 200m. Jahiem Kennedy Hodge obtained 3rd place for the shot put, like Désirée Gamiette for the women's 800m. Our local basketball players made a great start with 4 victories during the group matches. Despite the defeats in the semi-final and the small final, they can be proud of being 4th in the final ranking. In football, Saint-Martin finished 3rd compared to 4th place in tennis. In the individual gymnastics ranking, Julicia Brooks took 5th place on the uneven bars. The delegation returned last Monday, to a warm welcome from families and supporters. A huge congratulations to our young people who carried the colors of Saint-Martin high… and brought home a 5th symbolic medal, that of fair play. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/jeux-des-iles-2024-saint-martin-decroche-4-medailles/