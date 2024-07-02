2024 LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS: Sidewalk microphone in the 1st round on June 29: do you think it is important to vote? | FAXINFO

Paul : “We have politics in our lives, it’s what manages our lives so we have to vote. I advise people to go vote because we spend our time complaining and it's politics that decides for us, if we don't vote, there is a problem. It is therefore important to go and vote. And I will go even further, I say that we do not discuss with people who do not vote, because if it is the same people who vote, it is the same people who are elected, so there will never be any change, and we will spend our time suffering. It doesn't take much time to vote and you become an actor in your life. »

Florence : “For me it is very important to vote, to express oneself, because in France we have this right and this duty. For me it is essential for democracy to express ourselves and say what we think, to choose the best candidate in our eyes in any case. And especially right now, I think it's even more important than usual. »

Yawo : “It is essential to vote, I think that every citizen must vote because, first of all, for us to be represented, and the laws of the countries must be able to be voted on, to be able to represent the majority and the people, to organize society, and make it function properly. We need representatives, I think it is important to choose our representatives and it is also a way of helping society choose its future. »







Cécile : “Yes, it’s important, to be a good citizen and show people that they should participate in political life. »

Comments collected by Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/elections-legislatives-2024-micro-trottoir-au-1er-tour-du-29-juin-selon-vous-est-ce-important-de-voter/