2024 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES / SESSAD Olympics: the main thing is to participate | FAXINFO

Joy, solidarity and fair play reigned supreme at the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium for the SESSAD (Specialized Education and Home Care Service) Olympics which took place last week.

This event, whose slogan “The main thing is to participate” resonated in the Sports Hall, brought together 64 children aged 6 to 18, including a ULIS class of 10 students from the Mont des Accords college and professionals from the two SESSAD sites ( SXM & SBH). Less than a month before the start of the 2024 Olympic Games, these Olympics were the perfect opportunity to raise awareness among young people accompanied by a sporting and collective event as part of the SESSAD end-of-year celebration, an emanation of the Coralita Association chaired by Rose Nicolas. The sixty young people with disabilities, more motivated than ever, were able to try out several sporting events such as vortex throwing and long jump, running, basket shooting and dribbling course in basketball, shooting goal in football, boxing and break dancing, a new Olympic discipline. The real challenge of these Olympics was to highlight the abilities of these extraordinary children while promoting the values ​​of courage, determination and equality and deconstructing prejudices about disability. The pleasure of the children, divided into 5 groups to represent 5 continents, was as infectious as the pride they felt during the parade and the medal ceremony. Thanks to the partners (COM, CTOS SBSM, the football league, the ABC Intersport boxing association and 22 Step by Step), the SESSAD Olympics will remain engraved in the memory of these young people and the public present. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/jeux-olympiques-et-paralympiques-2024-olympiades-du-sessad-lessentiel-est-de-participer/