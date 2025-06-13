2025 Gastronomy Festival: The countdown has begun | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Tourist Office presented the main points of the 5th edition of the Gastronomy Festival last Wednesday at the Marigot kiosk, exactly five months before its official launch.

From November 11th to 22nd, the island will live to the rhythm of flavors, sharing, and creativity. With an enhanced program, a strategy focused on inclusion, and a renewed commitment to sustainability, the festival is fully in line with the ambition of position Saint-Martin as the gastronomic capital of the Caribbean“The festival is really gaining momentum. It continues to grow, innovate, and expand year after year. How can we assert who we are in a world that is standardizing? The answer is through food,” insisted Valérie Damaseau.

An event 100% managed internally

With complete control, the Tourist Office ensures all communication, from visual design to social media management, with the aim of bringing the festival to life from the inside. The opening of the Online Store Since June 11, the generalization of the cashless system with reimbursement of balances within 30 days after November 22, or the eco-responsible approach linked to digital ticketing demonstrate this desire for innovation.

Ever more numerous and inclusive meetings

As for the program, the classics are back: four-handed dinners, culinary workshops for children and adults, “Sip and Cook”, high school competitions, food trucks, barbecue, mixology and even “Wine and Cheese Pairing”. With a entrance fee of €5, the Gastronomy Village will be held on November 14 and 15 and will bring together around thirty stands for a real overview of tastes made in SXM.

Among the new features: the restaurant competition will now take place in public, while the closing evening will take the form of a regional clash between Caribbean leaders“This is a unique competition between Saint Martin and other islands that claim the same title as us: to be the gastronomic capital of the Caribbean,” announced Aïda Weinum, director of the Tourist Office. Passion fruit, the star ingredient of the year, will inspire chefs, mixologists, and restaurateurs in the development of their menus.

A star sponsor and committed chefs

The star chef Laurent Huguet, who has been a member of the festival's jury since its inception, will be the patron of this fifth edition. Joining him are seven local chef ambassadors and three other prestigious patrons: Arthur Sutley for mixology, Jason Santos for food trucks, and Kevin Bludso for barbecue.

The emphasis on young people is omnipresent. The charity event on November 20th will honor students from the vocational high school, with guest chefs participating to create a collaborative menu. A powerful symbol: the press conference buffet was provided by Shaquan Liburd David, winner of the 2024 high school competition.

Local roots and international reach

“This festival would not be what it is without the mobilization of the public and local professionals,” recalled Dominique Démocrite Louisy, 3rd Vice-President of the Collectivité. “It is an event of sharing and collective pride, which is based on an alchemy between local roots and Caribbean influence.” Sub-prefect Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau also does not hide her enthusiasm: “This festival has carved out a place for itself in the hearts of the Saint-Martinois. It deserves to be perpetuated, even expanded.”

While previous editions have seen increased attendance, up to 8000 visitors for the barbecue competition last year, the festival intends anticipate the challenges of welcoming crowdsThe organization plans for this competition to start earlier, from noon to midnight, and to increase the number of competitors.

A cuisine that tells the story of the island

This fifth edition promises to be a mature one, with an ambitious program, a masterful organization, and a clear goal: to make the Gastronomy Festival a defining event in the regional tourist calendar. The Tourist Office and its partners aim to make it a marker of excellence and a lever for sustainable development. See you in November for a new celebration of taste, talent, and the Saint-Martin identity. _Vx

Information and online ticketing: https://www.festival-st-martin.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festival-de-la-gastronomie-2025-le-compte-a-rebours-est-lance/