2025 Hurricane Season: Very Intense Activity Expected | FAXINFO

While the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami has not yet predicted any hurricane activity for the coming week, other American scientific authorities agree that the 2025 hurricane season will be more intense than average.

As you may recall, the previous season had started early: on June 25, 2024, Beryl formed off the coast of Cape Verde and became a major Category 5 hurricane on July 2 as it crossed the Caribbean Sea. While the forecast is currently calm, all indicators nevertheless call for vigilance, particularly for Saint Martin and other Caribbean territories.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) estimates that this season will be rich in strong weather events, for three main reasons: ever-warmer temperatures in the tropical Atlantic, the return to a neutral ENSO phenomenon that no longer slows down cyclone formation, and finally, weaker vertical wind shear.

The two main American institutes dedicated to the study of these phenomena, the (NOAA) and the center of the University of Colorado, indicate in their forecasts the formation of storms (between 15 and 19), hurricanes (between 6 and 10), and major hurricanes (between 3 and 5).

According to the University of Colorado, the risk of a major hurricane hitting the Caribbean this season is 56%. However, there is still time to prepare as carefully and safely as possible by preparing an emergency kit in advance, knowing your evacuation plan and local instructions in case of an alert, and securing your home as much as possible for the upcoming period.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/saison-cyclonique-2025-une-activite-tres-intense-attendue/