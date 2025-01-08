2025 New Year’s Ceremony: Senator calls for unity and action | FAXINFO

On Monday, January 6, Annick Petrus, senator and territorial councilor of Saint-Martin, defined the outlines of her objectives and hopes for 2025 during a solemn speech at the L'archipel restaurant in Sandy Ground.

It is by returning to the brutality of the riots in New Caledonia and the violence of cyclone Chido in Mayotte that Annick Petrus opens the 2025 New Year's greetings ceremony. The senator takes stock after “an end of year marked by trials” which must be oriented towards “resilience and confidence”. Full of optimism, Annick Petrus' message recalls that the island has also experienced its share of successes in 2024. Addressing Louis Mussington, President of the Collectivité, MP Frantz Gumbs and representatives of the State, she congratulates the notable advances “in terms of security with the creation of the autonomous command of the gendarmerie of the Northern Islands”. Nevertheless, delinquency is still increasing and “generates worrying social disorder”, confides the senator: “Prevention, support for young people in difficulty and repression will be the key measures to restore order”. Another priority area for the senator: health. “On January 2, I met with the regional prefect in Guadeloupe and the director general of the Regional Health Agency in order to continue my fight and guarantee Saint-Martinois access to care that meets their needs. Saint-Martin is a unique territory with multiple challenges. Thanks to collective work, we can build a better future,” she concluded. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/ceremonie-des-voeux-2025-la-senatrice-appelle-a-lunite-et-a-laction/