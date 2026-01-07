2025 Tax Documents Now Available | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Tax Administration is pleased to inform the public that several key tax documents for the year 2025 are now available on the Government of Sint Maarten website. These documents, which apply to both individuals and businesses, can be easily accessed and downloaded.

For individuals, the available documents include the 2025 Income Tax Return Form IB Model A and the 2025 Income Tax Return Form IB Model B. Both income tax return forms are due on June 1, 2026.

Businesses are advised that the Opgaaf Werkzaamheden Derden 2025 and the Verzamelloonstaat 2025 forms are also available. The filing deadline for these documents has been adjusted to February 2, 2026, as the original deadline of January 31 falls on a weekend.

Additionally, businesses can access the 2025 Provisional Profit Tax Return Form, which is due on March 31, 2026. The 2025 Final Profit Tax Return Form and the 2025 Profit Tax Return are both due on June 30, 2026.

Taxpayers are encouraged to visit the Government’s website at https://www.sintmaartengov.org/Pages/Taxes-and-Forms.aspx​ to download the relevant documents and ensure the timely filing of their tax returns.

For more information or assistance, please contact the Tax Administration by telephone at 542-2143, 542-3782, 542-3839, or 542-3840, via WhatsApp at 556-3699, or by email at taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/2025-Tax-Documents-Now-Available.aspx