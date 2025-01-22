2025 Volunteer Gala: registrations open | FAXINFO

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin invites all associations in the territory to register for the Volunteer Gala, which will be held at 19 p.m. on Friday, January 31 at Loterie Farm. This annual event aims to celebrate the commitment of volunteers and highlight their essential contribution to the dynamism of local associations.

Registrations are open until January 27th. To participate, interested associations must scan the attached QR Code and fill out an online form. Once the applications have been validated, eligible associations will receive an official invitation to attend this evening dedicated to recognition and sharing.

The theme of this 2025 edition, “African Chic”, promises an elegant and warm atmosphere. This gala will be an opportunity to highlight the diversity and energy of the volunteers who work daily for the community. Associations are invited to relay the information on their networks and to register quickly so as not to miss this unmissable event in the associative world of Saint-Martin. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/gala-du-benevolat-2025-ouverture-des-inscriptions/