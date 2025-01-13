2025 Wishes: Frantz Gumbs calls for a boost for Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

It was in the warm setting of a restaurant in Sandy Ground that Frantz Gumbs presented his wishes for 2025, in the presence of many officials. Among them, Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau, the new Director of the Prefect's Office, Louis Mussington, President of the Collectivité, its vice-presidents, Valérie Damaseau, President of the Tourist Office, Mélissa Gumbs, Minister of Education for the Dutch side, Jules Charville, territorial councilor of the minority, and Henri Nagapin, director of the Bettany Home EHPAD.

The MP highlighted local challenges. Unemployment, close to 30%, remains a priority: "Why unemployment is not falling significantly in Saint-Martin is a real mystery to me and a great cause for concern," said the politician, insisting on corporate social responsibility.

Education was also a central point. "The dramatically lower school results than elsewhere require adapted methods, a better teacher profile and optimal material conditions," he argued, calling for increased mobilization.

Regarding health, Frantz Gumbs considered the local hospital "a little sick". He reaffirmed his ambition to make it a reference center for the neighboring islands, despite persistent budgetary and organizational instabilities.

Finally, he expressed his wishes for a stronger local economy, educational progress and a stabilized hospital, while showing his solidarity with the Mahorais, hard hit by cyclone Chido. _AK

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/voeux-2025-frantz-gumbs-appelle-a-un-sursaut-pour-saint-martin/