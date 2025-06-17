24H DREAM OF TRAIL 2025: A relay of emotions around Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Around fifty participants met for the 5thth edition of the 24H DREAM OF TRAIL (DOT), last Saturday and Sunday.

Born from a simple idea: running together for 24 hours, the event once again delivered on its promise. The 24H DOT is a relay organized into 12 two-hour segments (legs), free and accessible to all runners and walkers on the island. A special walker's leg, between Hope Estate and the Whale Observatory (on the road to Oyster Pond), marked the novelty of this 2 edition.

Without a stopwatch or ranking, each participant chose one or more sections, according to their desires and abilities. The athletes started Saturday at 16 p.m. from the Crédit Mutuel de Marigot and continued day and night. From participant to participant, the baton was passed until the finish line, at Esnard, president of the DOT association, on the road to Happy Bay, Sunday at 16 p.m. In a supportive and friendly atmosphere, 50 participants of all ages took turns around Saint-Martin and its peaks. In total, 139,7 km with 4 m of cumulative elevation gain. At the finish line, as a souvenir of this human and sporting adventure, a collector's t-shirt was distributed to each athlete. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/24h-dream-of-trail-2025-un-relais-demotions-autour-de-saint-martin/