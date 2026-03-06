3rd meeting with Louis Mussington | FAXINFO

After Sandy Ground In Bellevue/Saint-James, the President of the Collectivity continues his tour of the neighborhoods to meet with residents. This Friday, March 6th at 18 PM, the 3rd edition of this citizen exchange will take place. Nana Clark Street in AgrémentTonight’s action will take on a very particular theme, that of the road PreventionIn memory of young Alan and out of respect for his family, President Mussington invites all young scooter riders to attend. Twenty-two helmets will be distributed during this community outreach event.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/breves/