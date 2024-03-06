44th edition of the Heineken Regatta: “Sea Breeze” big winner after a breathtaking finale! | FAXINFO

Firstnd edition of the Heineken Regatta had its epilogue on Sunday at Port de Plaisance, at the end of a fierce four-day competition which brought together hundreds of sailors from all over the world to compete in the waters of Saint-Martin.

The curtain fell on the 44th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta last Sunday in Port de Plaisance with the presence of thousands of people gathered to attend the awards ceremony and the closing concert of Jamaican reggae star Tarrus Riley.

The grand finale of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta was one of the best yet, with perfect racing conditions for all fleets. The race committee set out to provide a wide variety of Serious Fun for the teams, sending the big boats on two twisty adventures while the rest of the fleet sailed along the island's south coast.

In CSA1, the professional team on board Maxi Leopard 3 (Farr 100) of course made a successful start, but the Volvo 65 Sisi proved that there were also professionals on board. Sisi, strategically positioned as the windward boat, mirrored Leopard's finesse, marking the start of what would be a day of exhilarating duels. “It was an incredible experience, we were so close to the race committee and we accelerated from the start. It was amazing,” said Angie Soeffker, local brand ambassador for the island-born “Magic of the Caribbean”.

Sea Breeze undefeated throughout the regatta

Finally, it was Sea Breeze (Ned Orange), in the Bareboat 1 class, who won the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, undefeated! The bareboat team faced stiff competition, but was unbeatable from the start. “We were first to the mark in every race,” said captain Silvy Leijh, his arms full of the team's winnings: shiny trophies including the famous Columbus Cup, a bottle of Veuve Clicquot and a watch from SEIKO Prospex diving. When asked if they would return to the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta next year, the team members replied: “Of course! We must defend our title!

The artists thrilled the crowds!

In addition to the show offered at sea, the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is also known for its large festive evenings organized every evening at the Heineken Regatta Village with the presence of many internationally renowned and local artists.

This year, the organizers have reserved for the thousands of spectators present each evening a program worthy of the biggest international stages with the remarkable and wild performances of artists Kevin Lyttle and Rupee, as well as King-T-Mo, Control Band, Mix Master Pauly, Mc Ricky the Fox, always ready to bring a warm atmosphere to the magical stage of the Heineken Regatta.

The party continued in full swing on Saturday evening with the presence on stage of Droxyani and King James as headliners, alongside artists Anto y Valentino, Urmain Drum Band, Skillful band, Deejay Vybz, DJ King Kembe and MC Dutty Sham.

The crazy atmosphere provided by all these brilliant musicians and singers went up a notch on Sunday evening during the closing concert with the presence of many local artists such as Tamillia Chance, Kenyo Baly, DJ Big Boss and DJ Maestro, Deej Blaze and MC Gee Money. Then came the turn of Adam O, from the American Virgin Islands, to put on a show with his Soca style which always thrills the crowds!

Finally, Tarrus Riley, the big headliner of the concert, appeared on stage to the great joy of the thousands of spectators impatient to experience a great musical moment. Tarrus Riley is today a true reggae star in Jamaica, and one of the most interesting artists of his generation. Eclectic, Tarrus constantly innovates and always seduces. Most of his releases instantly sound like classics. After the new roots wave ran out of steam in the early 2000s, he was among the first to relaunch conscious reggae. Since then, he has become known all over the world with a string of hits!

See you from March 6 to 9, 2025

The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, an international event, would not be possible without the support of sponsors and partners, first and foremost Heineken Silver, main sponsor of this 44th edition and a major contributor to the success of the event. Other partners include the Yacht Club Port de Plaisance, SEIKO as official timekeeper of the regatta, beverage brands Veuve Clicquot and Tito's, and annual regatta partners including Windward Islands Bank, Flow, Port St Maarten, St. Maarten Tourist Bureau, Seahawk, Remax/Yachtshop, Shipwreck Shops, Island 92 Radio and the Tourist Offices of Sint Maarten and Saint Martin.

The magic of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta also relies on around a hundred volunteers who, year after year, devote their vacations and free time to the event. See you now for the 45th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta which will take place from March 6 to 9, 2025 with always the “Serious Fun” spirit! _AF

For complete information on the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, including results, photos, videos, party and group information, and more, visit www.heinekenregatta.com.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/44eme-edition-de-la-heineken-regatta-sea-breeze-grand-vainqueur-apres-un-final-epoustouflant/