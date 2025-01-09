70-year-old swimmer found dead in water | FAXINFO

Another tragedy took place on Tuesday, January 7, on Simpson Bay Beach, near the Palm Beach Condos. Police on the Dutch side were called shortly after noon following the discovery of a man floating in the water, with no apparent sign of life.

According to initial reports, swimmers present brought the victim, a man aged around 70, back to the beach and immediately attempted to provide first aid. Emergency services quickly intervened to continue resuscitation procedures. Despite all their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The forensic medicine department went to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident. The authorities have not yet communicated the exact cause of death. _VX

Reminder of safety instructions for swimmers

Sint Maarten Police reminds all beach users to remain vigilant and follow water safety guidelines:

– Never swim alone, especially in poorly supervised areas.

– Assess water conditions before swimming, including current strength and weather.

– Pay special attention to elderly people or less experienced swimmers.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/un-baigneur-de-70-ans-retrouve-sans-vie-dans-leau/