82 installation grants awarded to Saint-Martin students | FAXINFO

This Monday, August 14, 2023, the Semsamar Solidarités Foundation awarded 82 installation grants of €1.500 to students from Saint-Martin to help them continue their training.

The morning of Monday August 14, 2023 was particularly important for 82 students, including 71 in post-baccalaureate training, 10 in higher education and one student who had his scholarship renewed. The “Settlement Grant” issued by the Semsamar Solidarity Foundation is aimed at students from the region to allow them to continue their training peacefully in mainland France, Guadeloupe, Martinique and Canada. During this official ceremony held at Semsamar's headquarters in Marigot, Martine Beldor, new president of the Semsamar Solidarités Foundation, signed the agreements with the selected scholarship holders. The latter, present last Monday or represented by a member of their family, were selected following the analysis of numerous files examined by the Foundation's commission, namely 120 files submitted. The selection was made according to social criteria, the studies chosen by the young people of Saint-Martin, their return to the territory at the end of these and their cover letter attached to their application file. The Semsamar Solidarités Foundation, created in 2011 and which granted post-covid scholarships of €1.000 to all students, is taking over the amount of €1.500 this year with the desire to give more scholarships than before. The overall envelope allocated to the installation grant is €113.000. This funding will provide additional help to young students so that they can be in the best possible conditions for success. In the introduction to her speech, Martine Beldor insisted on recalling the importance of this opportunity for students: “this scholarship will help you to fully blossom in your academic career and to concentrate on your studies. It's a freedom to realize your dreams but also a responsibility as ambassadors of Saint-Martin excellence. You have the ability to make a difference in this world. » _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/82-bourses-dinstallation-remises-aux-etudiants-saint-martinois/