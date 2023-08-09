A boat on fire in Simpson Bay lagoon | FAXINFO

On the evening of Sunday August 6, 2023, Saint-Martin firefighters responded to a ship fire at the Grand Étang de Simpson Bay near Bellevue.

Arrived on the spot around 21 p.m., the fire fighters found a completely burnt boat, adrift. The fire on the ship in question was brought under control and extinguished by the fireboat "Leonard" near the Shipyard Time Out at Sandy Ground. According to the commander-in-chief of the center Cyrille Pallud, no casualties are fortunately to be deplored for this incident. The intervention required a fire brigade truck, a rescue and victim assistance vehicle and the presence of the Saint-Martin gendarmerie. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/un-bateau-en-feu-dans-le-lagon-de-simpson-bay/