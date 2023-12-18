A couple robbed at their home; two individuals still actively sought | FAXINFO

The robbery took place during the night from Friday to Saturday. Two hooded individuals broke into the home of a couple located in Cay Hill to take their personal belongings and their car.

The events took place in the middle of the night, around 2 a.m. The Sint Maarten police telephone exchange (KPSM) received a call from a woman, victim with her husband of a burglary at their home. According to the person's account, two individuals, their faces hidden with helmets and dressed in dark clothing, forced their way into the apartment. The two criminals began to steal her personal belongings, including her handbag before fleeing. In response to this emergency call, several police patrols, as well as the theft unit, were dispatched to the scene.

After a brief inventory, it turned out that the two individuals had not only stolen personal belongings, but also the couple's vehicle after taking the keys from the piece of furniture located in the hallway. Note that the victims did not suffer any violence from the two thugs but still remain shocked by the scene they experienced in the middle of the night.

Anyone with information that could advance the investigation is invited to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721-542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous information line at 9300. It is also possible to leave a private message on the Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten).

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/un-couple-braque-a-son-domicile-deux-individus-toujours-activement-recherches/