A look back at the “Entrepreneur’s breakfast” organized by FipCom | FAXINFO

This Saturday, June 24, the FipCom MEDEF Saint-Martin invited business leaders to a breakfast to discuss various themes from the economic world in the presence of officials from the Collectivity and the Prefecture.

Gathered in the multipurpose room of the Lycée Professionnel Daniella Jeffry, the guests enjoyed a buffet concocted and served by the hotel students. In front of a panel made up of officials including Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivity accompanied by his 2nd vice-president Bernadette Davis, Vincent Berton, delegate prefect of the Northern Islands, and Michel Vogel, president of FipCom, the public was curious and interested with, however, fewer interventions than in 2022. Thanks to the enthusiasm of Sandrine Jabouley-Delahaye, moderator of the event, the subjects were nevertheless numerous: the collection of social charges CGSS whose director Catherine Legeron was present to answer questions, renewable energies which will be detailed in a forthcoming edition and difficulties such as maritime transport for the import of products with the proposal to create a hub in Guadeloupe, air transport and territorial continuity, the difficulties linked to public procurement (payment deadlines and allotment of contracts to integrate local companies) or even the distribution of water, which is the subject of negotiations between the Collectivity, the prefecture and the partly Dutch company GEBE for the purchase of water in the event of a break as well as the release of funds to repair one of the broken down turbines.

For Louis Mussington, it is important that the Collectivity, on the strength of a serious and dynamic partnership with the prefecture, reports on its daily actions in a context such as that of the "Entrepreneur's Breakfast" which makes it possible to discuss the situation of the territory, problems and future prospects. _Vx

