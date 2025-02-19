A new impetus for the Nature Reserve | FAXINFO

Anne-Karine Fleming has been elected for three years to head the board of directors of the Nature Reserve. Six months after taking up her post, the president takes stock of the current situation.

In September 2024, Anne-Karine Fleming took Pierre Aliotti's place as president of the Saint-Martin Nature Reserve Management Association (AGRNSM).

Two months later, Amandine Bordin left her position as director at the end of her fixed-term contract and, to this day, she has not been replaced.

The new president assures that the association is actively looking for a director but the exercise is complicated: "We need a multi-skilled person who has both the experience of a curator and knowledge of our territory." It must be said that Saint-Martin is a very specific place since 70 companies and associations carry out an activity within the Reserve.

While waiting for this rare pearl, it is the deputy director Julien Chalifour who ensures the transition period. But Anne-Karine Fleming has always been in contact with the Reserve since her family owns the island of Tintamarre: "I am used to working with associations and institutions with the aim of preserving biodiversity."

It was therefore quite natural that she joined the AGRNSM office in 2021 as vice-president and was elected to head it in 2024.

“Today we are well structured, we have an educational center, a police center and a science center with specialized agents who have cross-disciplinary skills.

For the coming years, I would like to work more on communication. I find that our publications are often very technical and I want to make the content more accessible and clearer so that all Saint-Martinois are made aware of our environmental actions and become our ambassadors.

The Nature Reserve will have a stand at the Whale Festival next Sunday at the Théâtre de la Chapelle in Baie Oriente, an opportunity for everyone to come and find out about the role of this entity and the projects it is developing. _AP

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/un-nouvel-elan-pour-la-reserve-naturelle/