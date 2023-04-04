A new scooter accident leaves two seriously injured in Marigot | FAXINFO

The dark streak continues! Last Thursday, around 18:15 p.m., at Anse des Sables in Marigot, two scooters collided as they arrived opposite each other. One of the two pilots, not wearing a helmet, suffered serious head injuries. His worrying condition required medical evacuation to Guadeloupe.

Particularity, during the preliminary care, a handgun was discovered on this individual (weapon seized). The other pilot, wearing the helmet, suffered from various fractures on the lower body. Blood samples were taken from the two individuals to determine if they were driving their two-wheelers under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics (analysis in progress). The investigation was entrusted to the Marigot brigade. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/un-nouvel-accident-de-scooter-fait-deux-blesses-graves-a-marigot/