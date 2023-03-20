A policeman injured during a traffic check | FAXINFO

This Thursday morning, March 16, 2023, a Saint-Martin law enforcement officer was injured during a vehicle check located, according to the authorities, on the Savane section to the Belle Plaine border.

Early in the morning of last Thursday, a vehicle refused to comply during a roadside check carried out by the gendarmerie. As a result, one officer was slightly injured. If the incident could have turned into a tragedy, the days of this policeman are fortunately not in danger. As a reminder, during the last year, twenty-seven officers were injured in the line of duty. _Vx

Weapons: the gendarmerie increases controls

Despite the incident described above, law enforcement intends to maintain the fight against the trafficking and illegal carrying of firearms.

Over the past fortnight, the Saint-Martin gendarmerie has withdrawn three automatic pistols and their ammunition from circulation. Controls will continue to fight against this scourge which is a priority for the gendarmerie of Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin/Saint-Barthélemy._Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/un-gendarme-blesse-lors-dun-controle-routier/