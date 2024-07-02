Accident in Bellevue: a tragedy was narrowly avoided | FAXINFO

For unknown reasons, an accident involving three light vehicles occurred on Friday June 28 around 21 p.m. on the Bellevue straight. The report shows two injured, an 18-year-old young man and a 16-year-old girl in serious condition.

The accident involving three vehicles Friday evening could have had much more dramatic consequences. In fact, one of the passengers, who had not worn his seat belt, was literally ejected from one of the vehicles involved. Seriously injured, the victim was evacuated to the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital Center.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the accident, which clearly demonstrates the usefulness of wearing a seat belt. The gendarmerie will step up checks and fines because too many road users neglect to wear seat belts. “The belt saves lives, so let’s put it on,” the gendarmes tirelessly remind us. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/accident-a-bellevue-un-drame-a-ete-evite-de-justesse/