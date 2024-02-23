ACCOMMODATION: Vie L’Ven, the new definition of luxury in Sint Maarten | FAXINFO

Last Thursday, February 15, the big sales launch evening for the new luxury hotel and residential complex, Vie L'Ven, located in Indigo Bay, was held. Between glamor and prestige, the event which welcomed 350 people lived up to the setting: magical.

A few members of the Toronto-based Altree Developments team traveled to Saint-Martin and, while having lunch on the beach at Mullet Bay one Saturday afternoon, they met a French couple.

Over a few cocktails, they shared their attraction to the area: “It’s full of life.” Shortly after, a family from the Netherlands joined the table and declared that the island was enjoying life to the fullest. Perfectly combining the territory's binational roots, the name Vie L'Ven was born – 'Vie' in French and a nod to 'live' in Dutch (leven). The island also holds a special place in the traditions of the Mandelbaum family, who have been traveling to St. Maarten for 20 years. The project manifested itself not only as a legacy project for the father-son duo, Zev and Mark, but also as a business driven by his passion for the destination. St. Maarten certainly needs an increase in the number of resorts and hotels on the island due to tourist growth, but also more specifically 5-star luxury developments. Situated part-Dutch with stunning views of Indigo Bay, Vie L'Ven captures the essence of island life bringing an unrivaled experience to the territory. With more than 180 meters of private beach, the 280-unit property will include fully furnished residences and a 5-star resort with 190 rooms including 60 suites. A model suite was also open to visitors during the sales launch evening, exuding a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Surrounded by organic gardens, the 90 private residences (1 bedroom, 1 bedroom & living room, 2 bedrooms or 2 bedrooms & living room) are carefully designed by HKS Architects and the interiors created by Studio Munge, with a predominantly white palette. cream, accented with energetic corals or ocean blues to reflect the island. Sales and marketing of the residences are led by Sotheby's International Realty with prices ranging from $800.000 to over $2M. The resort will embrace the energy and diversity of the island creating an exclusive destination for a unique experience. In the lobby, Vie L'Ven sets the tone with striking sculptural artworks, also scattered throughout the luxury resort which will be inaugurated in the 2027/2028 peak season. Amenities will include three swimming pools, 24/7 concierge, child care, event spaces, boat access, fitness center and a world-class spa with wellness area.

Vie L'Ven will host three restaurants, including a signature restaurant, led by a starred chef who will share his intoxicating cuisine. “Vie L’Ven seamlessly merges the influences of French and Dutch cultures which are truly represented in this incomparable development through exceptional living, dining and wellness experiences,” said Zev Mandelbaum, founder of Altree which counts here as hotel partner The Leadings Hotels of the World. Serving as a love letter to Saint-Martin, Vie L'Ven encourages owners and guests to enjoy life to the fullest, while soaking up the natural beauty and tranquility of the island where European and Caribbean people coexist in harmony. _VX

Info: https://altreedevelopments.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/hebergement-vie-lven-la-nouvelle-definition-du-luxe-a-sint-maarten/