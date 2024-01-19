Acknowledgment: Lil’Hope and Maternity Active thank their generous support | FAXINFO

On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the Lil’Hope and Maternité Active associations organized a Christmas afternoon for children and mothers hospitalized at the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital Center in Saint-Martin. This initiative was made possible thanks to the participation and donations of numerous sponsors and donors, whom the associations would like to warmly thank.

The objective of this event was to offer a moment of joy, sharing and magic to children suffering from chronic illnesses, to hospitalized children, as well as to babies from the neonatology and maternity unit present that day or born in the 'year. Everyone was able to enjoy numerous activities, such as giant games, a makeup stand, and a dance show. They also received a visit from Santa Claus, who distributed personalized gifts to them, offered by local merchants. The Lil’Hope and Maternité Active associations, which work all year round to support hospitalized children and their families, are very grateful to all those who made this project possible. They thank in particular:

• The Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital Center, which made its premises and staff available.

• Local merchants, who offered gifts adapted to the needs and desires of the children.

• Donors, who made donations online or on site to support the actions of the Lil’Hope and Maternity Active associations.

• The volunteers and staff on site, who devoted their time and energy to organizing and hosting this Christmas afternoon.

• The artists, who brought their talent and good humor to entertain children and parents.

Thanks to the generosity and solidarity of all these actors, Lil’Hope and Maternity Active were able to offer children and parents an unforgettable Christmas, which will remain engraved in their memory and their hearts. The Lil’Hope association would like to thank its sponsors: Buzz Hope Estate, Piou, Leader Price and Super U Howell Center.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/remerciement-lilhope-et-maternite-active-remercient-leurs-genereux-soutiens/