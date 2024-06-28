ACS Zepin: A look back at the 9th edition of visits to historic sites | FAXINFO

The cultural and sports association ZEPIN organized the 9th edition of guided tours of historic sites in Saint-Martin at the beginning of the month, in partnership with Amuseum Naturalis and Rainforest Adventures.

Participants learned about the history of the island from Native Americans to modern times, visiting sites such as sugar habitations, salt production, tobacco and cotton. The tour started early in the morning at Fort Louis and continued by bus to both sides of the island. Free for children, everyone enjoyed an aperitif prepared from local products. This event is part of the Caravan of History initiated by the ACS ZEPIN with the support of the COM. The raffle that followed allowed prizes to be won by brands that support the local association in its actions. Thanks to Loto Presse Tabac Mont Vernon shopping center for spoiling the children who excelled during the quiz. The public appreciated the fruit trees planted and offered by the association and the other gifts at the end of this day full of travel and distilled information. Next activity: the picnic on June 30 to close the activities of semester 1. _Vx

Info: Facebook – ACS ZEPIN Saint Martin

