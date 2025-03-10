ACS ZEPIN: Full house for Pilates sessions | FAXINFO

After the “kout tanbou” and the dance workshop at the beginning of the year during the presentation of its 2025 calendar, theZEPIN Cultural and Sports Association continues its momentum by launching the sessions Sculpt your body with Pilates Mat, your challenge!

Participants responded in large numbers to this initiative dedicated to muscle strengthening and posture. Far from being reserved for athletes alone, this discipline attracted seasoned hikers as well as beginners, eager to work their deep muscles. Organized in partnership with My Pilates Mat SXM, these sessions took place from February 16 to March 2 at Hope Estate and were a great success, posting support at each session.

ACS ZEPIN warmly thanks all the participants for their commitment and enthusiasm. Many of them expressed their desire to deepen this practice in order to improve their flexibility and well-being. Building on this enthusiasm, the association will soon offer a new discipline: Pilates Reformer. A big thank you also to coach Jérémy and Frédérique from Sport Fit for their welcome and their professionalism.

The association continues to combine sport and culture with the next guided hike Explore Our Island, which will stop at Mexico le March 30 next. An adventure that is part of the program 'Challenge Yourself! Fit Up!' from ACS ZEPIN. Attention, places are limited… _Vx

Info: 0690 369 620

Facebook – ACS ZEPIN Saint-Martin

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/acs-zepin-carton-plein-pour-les-sessions-pilates/